Appeal for information after motorcyclist dies following single-vehicle crash on A27

Police have revealed that a motorcyclist in his 20s was killed in a single-vehicle collision on the A27 westbound.
By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Sep 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 10:08 BST
As reported, the 29-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene of the mysterious crash in the Farlington area early on Friday morning, as police continue to appeal to the public for information. The fatal crash involved a blue Yamaha MT-125.

Since the incident on Friday, the force has confirmed it was a single-vehicle crash and no arrests have been made.

A force spokesperson said on Friday: “We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A27 in the early hours of Friday Morning. We were called at 12.35am to reports that a motorcycle had been involved in a collision on the A27 westbound at Farlington.

"Emergency services attended but sadly a 29-year-old man from Gosport was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed overnight but has since fully reopened.

"Officers investigating the circumstances of this incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything which may assist our enquiries.

"Did you see the motorcycle, a blue Yamaha MT-125, in the moments leading up to the incident, or did you witness the collision itself? We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving through the area at the time and captured anything via dash cam."

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230376169/Op Karibiner.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via /www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

