The victim, who is in his 50s, was approached by two men on Somerset Avenue in Southampton between 9.30pm and 10.15pm on Saturday, 22 May.

He was then raped by one of the men in an overgrown area nearby.

A police investigation is underway.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape

Hampshire Constabulary have now said that a 19-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

He has been questioned by officers and released on police bail while enquiries continue.

