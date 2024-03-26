Teenager arrested after shop worker pushed over and bangs head on floor in Havant robbery
and live on Freeview channel 276
The employee was pushed over and banged their head on the floor following the incident at Parade Mart convenience store in Market Parade, Havant. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary previously said they received reports of a young male filling his pockets inside the shop on January 24 just after 6pm.
Police added that the individual fled the scene in the direction of Havant Railway Station after pushing over the employee, who suffered no serious injuries. A police spokeswoman said a 16-year-old boy has now been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
"He has been released on conditional bail until Saturday, June 1," she added. The spokeswoman said no further reports have been received about the incident.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240034530. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. Anonymous information can be given to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800555111.