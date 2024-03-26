Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The employee was pushed over and banged their head on the floor following the incident at Parade Mart convenience store in Market Parade, Havant. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary previously said they received reports of a young male filling his pockets inside the shop on January 24 just after 6pm.

The theft took place in Market Parade, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.

Police added that the individual fled the scene in the direction of Havant Railway Station after pushing over the employee, who suffered no serious injuries. A police spokeswoman said a 16-year-old boy has now been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

"He has been released on conditional bail until Saturday, June 1," she added. The spokeswoman said no further reports have been received about the incident.