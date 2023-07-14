Teenager arrested over domestic attack on man in 60s at Portsmouth address to face no action
A teenager arrested over an assault on a man at an address will face no further police action.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Jul 2023
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 17:07 BST
A 19-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of assault following a domestic incident on March 16. Police previously said a “man in his 60s was assaulted at an address on Bath Road”.
It led to the teenager being released under investigation while police carried out enquiries. The force has now revealed the man has been released without charge and will face no further action.