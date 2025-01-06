Teenager in court over stabbing boy at Havant railway station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager has appeared in court accused of stabbing a boy at Havant train station who was saved by three passersby as blood poured from his wounds.

Three teenagers were arrested by police for grievous bodily harm after a manhunt was launched following the incident around 5pm on Sunday November 17 in front of shocked members of the public. A group of youths were seen scrapping in the public area before a boy collapsed to the ground.

The 17-year-old victim was left with blood gushing from “horrific” arm injuries caused by a suspected zombie knife. Intervention from quick-thinking passing soldier Danny Harling and two members of public helped to save the boy’s life after the Thorney Island based warrant officer made an impromptu tourniquet to stem the flow of bleeding. The boy was taken to hospital and left with possible “life changing injuries”.

One of the arrested teenagers was charged by police and has appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court. Calum Ghesuda, 18, of Albemarle Avenue, Gosport, was in the dock facing a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent. He was further remanded in custody with a trial date set for May 20. He did not enter a plea.

Mr Harling, 39, of 16 Regiment Royal Artillery, previously told The News his “army training kicked in” as he went over to help the seriously injured boy on the ground. “ I could see the boy was losing a lot of blood. My army training just kicked in and I started to make a tourniquet from a strap on the bottom of the woman’s crutches to stop the bleeding,” he said.

“We were reassuring him but he was going into shock. It looked like he had been stabbed twice in the arm - with a zombie knife from what I heard.

“The inside of his arm was slit while the outside was ripped and split very badly. The wound was massive.”

A British Transport Police spokesperson previously said: “Officers were called to Havant station shortly before 5pm on Sunday 17 November following reports of a serious assault. Paramedics also attended, and a person was taken to hospital with life changing injuries that are consistent with stabbing.”

Det sgt Garry Knight said: “While we believe this to be an isolated incident the public will continue to see an increase in high visibility patrols in the areas and across the network.

“Our detectives and officers continue to work with colleagues at Hampshire Police to provide reassurance to the local community.”