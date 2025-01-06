Police update after dead man’s body found by children in Southsea on Boxing Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are continuing their investigation after a dead man’s body was found by children in Southsea on Boxing Day.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Detectives remain in the dark over the identity of the mystery male after the disturbing discovery was made around 6.30pm on Thursday 26 December at Eastney East Battery, Southsea Esplanade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police issued a public appeal in a bid for information but have so far hit a brick wall in their probe. The man was described as white, of an unknown age with a gold tooth who was wearing blue Levi jeans, a pink woollen scarf, a blue zip Regatta fleece with a Balfour Beatty South East Territory logo, a white and blue striped shirt with a British Rail double arrow logo on the pocket and black Adidas trainers. He was in possession of an inhaler and an older style video camera.

No one has been arrested with police not treating the death as suspicious. A force spokesperson previously said: “Officers attended to examine the scene and to allow for the body to be recovered. The death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries are underway to identify the man,” a spokesperson said.

“As part of these enquiries we are appealing to the community who may be able to help us identify the man.”

But despite the public appeal, police have not been able to establish who the man is more than 10 days after the body was found. A spokesperson said: “Our enquiries are still ongoing to identify the person.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have told anyone who recognises the description of the man or thinks they might know who he is, to call 101 quoting reference 44240560403. People can also submit information at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.”