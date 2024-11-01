A teenager was knifed in the stomach during a serious street assault - with the attacker remaining at large.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information

Police were called at 11.23pm on Thursday to reports an 18-year-old man had been stabbed on Shorts Road, Eastleigh. He has been taken to hospital where he remains with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“An investigation has been launched and we are appealing for anyone who was in Shorts Road and the surrounding area yesterday evening between 11pm and midnight to please get in touch,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was out in the area and saw what happened or the moments leading up to it. We believe there were a number of people in the Shorts Road and New Century Park area who likely saw what happened, and we would really like to hear from them.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who was driving through the area at the time and has dash cam footage that may assist our investigation. Or perhaps you live locally and have Ring Doorbell or CCTV cameras that may have captured something?”

Detective Inspector for Eastleigh and Hedge End, Emma Barrow, said: “I know that news of this incident will be concerning to local residents, but I would like to reassure you that we are carrying out enquiries today and currently believe this to be an isolated incident.

“I urge anyone with information, especially if you were out in the area at the time of the incident, to make contact today – you can call police directly or report 100% anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“Anyone with concerns, questions or information regarding this incident can speak to officers, who will be in the area for the rest of the day carrying out enquiries.”