Teenager on e-scooter arrested after police search reveals drug dealing items

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 07:52 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 07:52 GMT
A teenager, dressed all in black while riding an e-scooter, has been arrested after drug dealing items were found in his possession.

A teenager was stopped by two of Gosport and Fareham's Response officers on Saturday evening (October 25) after arousing suspicion, prompting a search.

He was found to be in possession of a number of items linking him to drug dealing and failed the road side drug wipe test.

Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).placeholder image
Fareham Police has taken to Facebook to confirm the teen was arrested, and taken to Portsmouth Custody Centre, where he was interviewed about the supply of Class B drugs and driving over the limit for cannabis.

The Facebook post said: “He has been bailed whilst we await the results of the blood analysis. He will also be dealt for the document offences relating to his use of an e-scooter.

“Given that there is no insurance in place for the e-scooter, it was seized and will be destroyed.”

