Teenager sustains injuries to face after being attacked near Crofton Hammond Junior School on way home from school
Officers were called with reports that at approximately 2.30pm on Wednesday, March 5, a teenage boy had been assaulted by an unknown person/persons.
This incident happened as he walked through a grassy area between Crofton Hammond Junior School and Bells Lane in Stubbington.
His parents took him to hospital where he was treated for injuries to his face and neck.
DI Claire Ratcliffe from the Fareham and Gosport Criminal Investigations Department said: “We understand that this incident will be undoubtedly concerning for the local community and we want to reassure the public that we are conducting a number of enquiries to try and establish what has happened as quickly as possible.
“Uniformed officers will be patrolling in the area; please do speak with an officer if you have any concerns.”
The police are now appealing for any information regarding the incident and they are particularly looking for CCTV, doorbell camera or dashcam footage of the area from around this time.
If you have any information about the assault, contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 44250098905.