Teenagers arrested after a man was threatened at knifepoint and assaulted while walking in a Hampshire village
THREE Hampshire teenagers have been arrested after an aggravated robbery in which a man was threatened at knifepoint and assaulted.
The incident occurred at around 10.15pm yesterday (April 7) when a man and a woman were walking along Heather Road, in Fawley, and were approached by four or five unknown men.
They have then allegedly separated the pair, with the woman being verbally threatened. It is reported that the man was led around the corner by two men and threatened at knifepoint and subsequently assaulted.
A quantity of cash was stolen as a result, with two men fleeing the scene towards the skate park at Gang Warily.
A 16-year-old boy from Fawley, a 16-year-old boy from Blackfield and an 18-year-old man from Hythe have all been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
They all remain in custody at this time.