Two teenagers have been arrested following incidents at a railway station.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers were deployed to Eastleigh Railway Station last night (October 24). The force received reports of members of the public being verbally abused and threatened at around 9.30pm.

One of the youths arrested, a teenage boy, was found to be on the railway itself. A spokesman for the BTP said: “Officers were called to Eastleigh railway station at around 9.30pm yesterday (October 24) following reports of threatening behaviour.

“Officers attended, and a teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of obstructing the railways, and a teenager girl was arrested on suspicion of Section 4 of the Public Order act.”

Section 4 of the public order act involves making threats, or using abusive or insulting words or behaviour, towards another individual.