Irresponsible teenagers try to break into Fareham home with 17-year-old arrested

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 17:15 BST
A boy has been arrested after a trio of teenagers tried to break into a house.

The 17-year-old remains in police custody following the arrest in Appleton Road, Fareham, yesterday evening (March 27). Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to get in touch.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at an address in Appleton Road, Fareham. Officers responded to reports of three teenagers attempting to break into a residential property at approximately 6.30pm.

“Following this a 17 year old boy from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, he remains in custody at this time.

“If you saw anything suspicious at this location please report it by calling 101 and quoting reference 44250134126.”

Related topics:FarehamPoliceHampshire
