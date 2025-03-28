Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An organisation dedicated to supporting emergency and military personnel will soon be moving into Fareham Shopping Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Save a Warrior UK, a Community Interest Company dedicated to preventing suicide and preserving the lives of armed forces personnel and first responders, will open its doors on Tuesday (April 1).

It will be setting up a walk in centre at Unit 40. Mike Taylor, Fareham Shopping Centre manager, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Save a Warrior UK to Fareham Shopping Centre. Their invaluable work supporting ex-service personnel is truly inspiring, and we’re confident they will be a wonderful addition to both the centre and the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Save A Warrior UK, an organisation that supporters former Royal Navy, Army and RAF personnel - and other first responders - is moving into Fareham Shopping Centre.

The new location will act as a community co-working space complete with Wi-Fi and comfortable seating. Staff will aim to create a welcoming environment for former service personnel as they move into civilian life from a military one.

Save A Warrior UK utilises neuroscience and mindfulness to support those impacted by trauma and post- traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), helping veterans overcome the emotional and psychological challenges they face after returning from conflict.

Cllr Simon Martin, Leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: “I am delighted to welcome Save a Warrior UK to Fareham Shopping Centre. Around 10 per cent of our community in Fareham are veterans so it is a really fitting location for this important organisation to be in. I wish them every success.”

Fareham Borough Council bought the shopping centre in October 2023 alongside several properties in West Street. The acquisition cost £14.25m and was part of a broader regeneration strategy which included the construction of Fareham Live and the Osborn Road surface car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former council leader Seán Woodward said at the time that the shopping centre presents a “unique” opportunity for the council to control places “at the heart of the town centre”. Further information about the charity and the people it supports can be found here.

If you are affected by the mental health issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258.

If you've been affected by suicide, Amparo is a dedicated support service providing practical and emotional support after bereavement. Call 0330 088 9255, email [email protected] or visit amparo.org.uk