Organisation supporting ex-Royal Navy, Army and RAF personnel to move into Fareham Shopping Centre - when
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Save a Warrior UK, a Community Interest Company dedicated to preventing suicide and preserving the lives of armed forces personnel and first responders, will open its doors on Tuesday (April 1).
It will be setting up a walk in centre at Unit 40. Mike Taylor, Fareham Shopping Centre manager, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Save a Warrior UK to Fareham Shopping Centre. Their invaluable work supporting ex-service personnel is truly inspiring, and we’re confident they will be a wonderful addition to both the centre and the local community.”
The new location will act as a community co-working space complete with Wi-Fi and comfortable seating. Staff will aim to create a welcoming environment for former service personnel as they move into civilian life from a military one.
Save A Warrior UK utilises neuroscience and mindfulness to support those impacted by trauma and post- traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), helping veterans overcome the emotional and psychological challenges they face after returning from conflict.
Cllr Simon Martin, Leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: “I am delighted to welcome Save a Warrior UK to Fareham Shopping Centre. Around 10 per cent of our community in Fareham are veterans so it is a really fitting location for this important organisation to be in. I wish them every success.”
Fareham Borough Council bought the shopping centre in October 2023 alongside several properties in West Street. The acquisition cost £14.25m and was part of a broader regeneration strategy which included the construction of Fareham Live and the Osborn Road surface car park.
Former council leader Seán Woodward said at the time that the shopping centre presents a “unique” opportunity for the council to control places “at the heart of the town centre”. Further information about the charity and the people it supports can be found here.
If you are affected by the mental health issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258.
Alternatively you can call the Samaritans on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit the website. There is also a list of local services available here.
If you've been affected by suicide, Amparo is a dedicated support service providing practical and emotional support after bereavement. Call 0330 088 9255, email [email protected] or visit amparo.org.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.