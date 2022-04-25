Teenagers ordered to pay back supermarket in Hampshire that was damaged during a fight

Two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Southampton Youth Court today (April 25), having previously pleaded guilty to affray.

Police were called at 2.55pm on December 18 last year to a store in Bitterne Road West following reports of a fight taking place there.

The three teenagers assaulted their victim, a 16-year-old Southampton boy, by repeatedly assaulting him, despite staff members trying to intervene.

JPI

Two of the boys then exited the shop, but the third boy remained and continued to assault the victim before he left.

During the affray the three boys caused damage to the supermarket.

The court has ordered the young men to pay £166.66 each in compensation to the supermarket and pay £85 court costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

One of the 17-year-old boys was given a two-year youth rehabilitation order.

And 16-year-old boy and the other 17-year-old boy were given a nine-month youth referral order, which gives them the opportunity to change their behaviour or they could end up in court again.

DC Rebecca Wilson from western investigations said: ‘This incident happened in broad daylight in a busy shop.

‘Tackling violence is one of our top priorities in Southampton, and the fact that we got the three defendants to court shows how hard we work to bring offenders to justice.

‘I hope the orders put in place by the court mean that these young men learn from their mistakes and understand the impact of their crimes.

‘I would like to thank the public for their support in helping us identify those involved and would urge them to contact us with any information they might have about violent crime happening in their neighbourhood.

‘No matter how small, this all helps us build an intelligence picture of the issues in your area which ensures we have officers in place to respond.’

To do this you can call 101 or report online at hampshire.police.uk.