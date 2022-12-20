The robbery happened on Saturday between 3pm and 3.20pm, outside the BAE Systems entrance at Broad Oak.

Police say the man, in his 60s, was travelling along Norway Road and was approached by the pair at the roundabout with Williams Road and Anchorage Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Two males approached him from behind and demanded money from him. The man was pushed from the mobility scooter and a GoPro camera and a small amount of cash was taken.’

Outside the BAE Systems plant at Broad Oak in Portsmouth Picture: Google

The pair ran off towards Morrisons on Anchorage Road.

NOW READ: Cash stolen at betting shop by masked raider

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first male was white, about 18, stocky, 5ft 7in, and was clean shaven with blond hair. He wore a blue tracksuit, which possibly had the Adidas logo on the breast. He also wore black trousers and bright white trainers.

The second was white, about 17, and slim. He was about 5ft 9in, and was clean shaven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wore a dark-coloured hoody with white laces, with the hood up, dark coloured trousers and dark coloured trainers with light coloured stripes.

The spokeswoman added: ‘Since this incident was reported we have been conducting enquiries to identify those involved. We will continue to do this, however we are now appealing to the public for their assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Do you recognise the above descriptions? Perhaps you were in the area at the time and saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath?

‘Maybe you were driving through the area and have dash cam footage that may assist our investigation?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can help can call police on 101 quoting reference 44220507816.