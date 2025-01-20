Ten-year-old boy being taken to hospital after cyclist hit by bus in Bishops Waltham
The incident happened on the B2117 Winchester Road through Bishops Waltham at around 4.15pm on Monday, January 20. The boy has been taken to hospital with “serious but not life threatening injuries.”
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “ We are currently on scene dealing with a serious collision on the B2117 (Winchester Road) through Bishops Waltham. Officers were called 4.15pm today, January 20, after a bus was in collision with a cyclist. A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.”
Traffic had initially been stopped by the police but a lane is now open with police directing traffic. They are advising to still avoid the area at this time and are calling for any witnesses to come forward.
The spokesperson added: “We have a lane closure in place and are controlling traffic, however we would ask you to please avoid the area to enable us to deal with this incident. If you have any information, or dash-cam footage, that may assist please call 101 with reference 1265 of todays date.”