Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An incident on a Hampshire road has caused a partial blockage with police currently in attendance to direct traffic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on the B2177 Winchester Road in Bishops Waltham on Monday, January 20. Police had initially stopped all traffic but drivers are now being let through with delays still being experienced.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “B2177 Bishops Waltham - Winchester Rd partially BLOCKED in both directions between Ashton Ln and Albany Rd due to an incident, delays on approach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AA Traffic News are reporting: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash, two vehicles involved on B2177 Winchester Road both ways from Ashton Lane to Albany Road. Road was closed, however police are now directing traffic past the scene.”