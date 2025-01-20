Hampshire traffic: Partial blockage after incident on Winchester Road in Bishops Waltham with police initially stopping traffic

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 18:33 GMT
An incident on a Hampshire road has caused a partial blockage with police currently in attendance to direct traffic.

The incident happened on the B2177 Winchester Road in Bishops Waltham on Monday, January 20. Police had initially stopped all traffic but drivers are now being let through with delays still being experienced.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “B2177 Bishops Waltham - Winchester Rd partially BLOCKED in both directions between Ashton Ln and Albany Rd due to an incident, delays on approach.”

AA Traffic News are reporting: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash, two vehicles involved on B2177 Winchester Road both ways from Ashton Lane to Albany Road. Road was closed, however police are now directing traffic past the scene.”

