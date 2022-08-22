Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Office stats show Hampshire Constabulary recorded 794 blackmail offences in the year to March – up from 547 in 2020-21, and the most since comparable records began in 2012-13.

Meanwhile, across England and Wales, 22,000 such offences were recorded in 2021-22 – more than double the number before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019-20, and also a record.

The spike has prompted calls for the government and police forces nationally to ramp up their efforts and combat the crime.

A very upset and lonely woman sitting down crying against a wall. Photo: Johan Larson - Fotolia

Blackmail – which is punishable by up to 14 years in jail – is one of the fastest growing over the last decade.

Victim Support said the rise could reflect more crimes or victims feeling more empowered to come forward, but warned many still choose not to as they feel embarrassed.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive of the charity, said: ‘This steep rise in reports of blackmail is seriously concerning – with only one per cent of cases resulting in a charge, we risk victims losing trust in the criminal justice system.

‘It is essential victims of blackmail are given practical and emotional support to help them recover and seek justice.

‘Police forces and the government must take this crime seriously and get to the bottom of why we’re seeing this increase.’

Although the figures do not break down the type of blackmail carried out, the National Crime Agency views ‘sextortion’, or webcam blackmail – where victims are tricked into performing sexual acts on video – as a growing threat.

And the Revenge Porn Helpline, which supports those who have suffered intimate image abuse, said it was their most reported issue in 2021.

Zara Ward, a senior practitioner at the service, said: "In many of our cases we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg and so many of these instances go unreported because the scammers have a huge impact on their victims, and it can lead to a lot of victims remaining silent."

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said a rise in blackmail crimes is largely down to improvements in recording.

It encourages anyone who has been a victim to report it to the police – where they will receive continued support – and not give in to demands.

Separate figures show that of the 20,360 blackmail investigations closed nationwide in 2021-22, just one per cent resulted in a charge or summons, and 59 per cent with no suspect identified.

Of these, 755 were concluded in Hampshire, with 79 per cent resulting in no suspect being identified, 19 per cent abandoned due to evidential difficulties and less than a per cent with a charge or summons.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary told The News: ‘Being blackmailed, in whatever form this may take, is an extremely stressful and unpleasant experience for anyone who has to endure it, and we take reports of this incredibly seriously.

‘We work hard to seek justice for those who are being blackmailed, in often complex circumstances.