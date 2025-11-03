Thief jailed for a year after stealing pensioner’s wallet in Portsmouth supermarket Aldi

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 14:24 GMT
Portsmouth Magistrates' Court
A man has been jailed for a year after stealing a pensioner’s wallet in a Portsmouth supermarket.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Christopher Richards, 44, of Painswick Close, Paulsgrove, was arrested and charged for breaching a restraining order on Monday of last week.

This sparked a probe with Richards identified as having stolen a wallet on Thursday 16 October from a man in his 70s at Aldi on Gamble Road. He was subsequently further charged with theft. The wallet has been returned to the owner.

Richards pleaded guilty to both offences and appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court and was jailed to 12 months imprisonment.

