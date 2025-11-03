Complete list of road closures and traffic restrictions in place for Southsea firework display
Southsea is getting ready to welcome thousands for its marvellous firework display tomorrow evening.
Taking place between 4pm and 8pm on Tuesday, November 4, Southsea Common will be transformed with stalls and entertainment for the whole family to get stuck into.
Live music highlights will include Amba Tremain’s Floor Fillers and Tash Hills ahead of the fireworks, which are scheduled to take place from 7pm.
As a result of the event, Portsmouth City Council has confirmed there will be a number of temporary road closures and traffic restrictions in place.
Road closures and traffic restrictions are as follows:
Temporary Road Closure
- Serpentine Way - from its junction with Clarence Esplanade to its junction with Clarence Parade between 6am and 8pm.
- Duisburg Way (Except buses) - in its entirety between 6pm and 8pm.
- Clarence Parade - from its junction with Duisburg Way to its junction with Avenue de Caen between 6pm and 8pm.
- Southsea Terrace - from its junction with Bellevue Terrace to its junction with Western Parade between 6pm and 8pm.
- Western Parade - from its junction with Southsea Terrace to its junction with Duisburg Way between 6pm and 8pm.
- Clarence Esplanade - from its junction with Serpentine Way to its junction with the entrance to the D-Day Car Park between 9am and 8pm.
Temporary prohibition of waiting and loading:
- Druisburg Way - in its entirety between 9am and 8pm.
- Clarence Esplanade - from its junction with Serpentine Way to its junction with the entrance to the D-Day Car Park between 9am and 8pm.
- Portsdown Hill Road - from its junction with Pigeonhouse Lane to its junction with Dellcrest Path between 9am and 8pm.