Complete list of road closures and traffic restrictions in place for Southsea firework display

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 12:11 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 12:24 GMT
Southsea fireworks on Tuesday 5th November 2024 - video by IslandCity.UK
Southsea is getting ready to welcome thousands for its marvellous firework display tomorrow evening.

Taking place between 4pm and 8pm on Tuesday, November 4, Southsea Common will be transformed with stalls and entertainment for the whole family to get stuck into.

Dazzling displayplaceholder image
Dazzling display | Sarah Standing

Live music highlights will include Amba Tremain’s Floor Fillers and Tash Hills ahead of the fireworks, which are scheduled to take place from 7pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a result of the event, Portsmouth City Council has confirmed there will be a number of temporary road closures and traffic restrictions in place.

Road closures and traffic restrictions are as follows:

Temporary Road Closure

  • Serpentine Way - from its junction with Clarence Esplanade to its junction with Clarence Parade between 6am and 8pm.
  • Duisburg Way (Except buses) - in its entirety between 6pm and 8pm.
  • Clarence Parade - from its junction with Duisburg Way to its junction with Avenue de Caen between 6pm and 8pm.
  • Southsea Terrace - from its junction with Bellevue Terrace to its junction with Western Parade between 6pm and 8pm.
  • Western Parade - from its junction with Southsea Terrace to its junction with Duisburg Way between 6pm and 8pm.
  • Clarence Esplanade - from its junction with Serpentine Way to its junction with the entrance to the D-Day Car Park between 9am and 8pm.

Temporary prohibition of waiting and loading:

  • Druisburg Way - in its entirety between 9am and 8pm.
  • Clarence Esplanade - from its junction with Serpentine Way to its junction with the entrance to the D-Day Car Park between 9am and 8pm.
  • Portsdown Hill Road - from its junction with Pigeonhouse Lane to its junction with Dellcrest Path between 9am and 8pm.

Diversion routes will be in place.

For more information about the Southsea Fireworks, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthFireworks
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice