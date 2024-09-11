A man has been identified following a shoplifting incident where a thief walked out of a store with two drills without paying for them.

Police said a man entered a B&Q store in Purbrook Way, Havant, before picking up the drills from the hardware aisle and leaving the shop without attempting to make payment.

The incident took place at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, August 27. Police issued an appeal with an attached CCTV image of a male they wished to speak to. He has since been located.

Havant Police said: “Thank you to everyone who got in contact following our appeal yesterday about a shoplifting from B&Q. We believe we have now identified the man we would like to speak to.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240369194. You can also report online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/