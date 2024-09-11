Man identified after thief walks out of Havant B&Q with two drills worth £360 after making no effort to pay

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 12:37 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 10:46 BST
A man has been identified following a shoplifting incident where a thief walked out of a store with two drills without paying for them.

Police said a man entered a B&Q store in Purbrook Way, Havant, before picking up the drills from the hardware aisle and leaving the shop without attempting to make payment.

placeholder image
Google Street View

The incident took place at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, August 27. Police issued an appeal with an attached CCTV image of a male they wished to speak to. He has since been located.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Havant Police said: “Thank you to everyone who got in contact following our appeal yesterday about a shoplifting from B&Q. We believe we have now identified the man we would like to speak to.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240369194. You can also report online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Related topics:HavantPoliceCCTV
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice