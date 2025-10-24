A burglar, who broke into a church and a house, has been jailed following a guilty plea.

Gareth Williams, of Kingston Road in Fratton, was arrested and charged following an investigation into two burglaries earlier this year.

On May 22, it was reported that a window at St Marks Church, in Derby Road, had been smashed and the site had been broken into. Nothing was taken during the incident.

A man has been jailed for three years and nine months for offences including two burglaries in Portsmouth. Pictured: Gareth Williams | Hampshire Police

A few days later (October 26), police received a report that items including a wallet had been stolen from a home in Ophir Road and the bank cards had been used for multiple transactions.

During his arrest, heroin was also found on the 47-year-old who was further arrested for the offence.

On September 1, Williams pleaded guilty to:

Burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal

Burglary dwelling and theft – no violence

Possess a controlled drug of Class A – heroin

He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, October 17, where he was sentenced to 45 months imprisonment.

“Burglary is an intrusive crime which can take victims a long time to recover from and can have an untold, long-lasting impact. Nobody should be made to feel unsafe in their own home.

"Hampshire and the Isle of Wight remains a hostile place for criminals and this sentence should send a strong message to anyone thinking of offending that we will put you in front of the courts and you will face justice for your actions.”