Thief who broke into St Marks Church and Southsea home jailed following guilty plea

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 10:22 BST
A burglar, who broke into a church and a house, has been jailed following a guilty plea.

Gareth Williams, of Kingston Road in Fratton, was arrested and charged following an investigation into two burglaries earlier this year.

Most Popular

On May 22, it was reported that a window at St Marks Church, in Derby Road, had been smashed and the site had been broken into. Nothing was taken during the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man has been jailed for three years and nine months for offences including two burglaries in Portsmouth. Pictured: Gareth Williamsplaceholder image
A man has been jailed for three years and nine months for offences including two burglaries in Portsmouth. Pictured: Gareth Williams | Hampshire Police

A few days later (October 26), police received a report that items including a wallet had been stolen from a home in Ophir Road and the bank cards had been used for multiple transactions.

During his arrest, heroin was also found on the 47-year-old who was further arrested for the offence.

On September 1, Williams pleaded guilty to:

  • Burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal
  • Burglary dwelling and theft – no violence
  • Possess a controlled drug of Class A – heroin

He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, October 17, where he was sentenced to 45 months imprisonment.

PC Tony Percival of the Eastern Area Crime Team said: “I am pleased with this result and I feel it reflects the seriousness with which we treat burglary offences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Burglary is an intrusive crime which can take victims a long time to recover from and can have an untold, long-lasting impact. Nobody should be made to feel unsafe in their own home.

"Hampshire and the Isle of Wight remains a hostile place for criminals and this sentence should send a strong message to anyone thinking of offending that we will put you in front of the courts and you will face justice for your actions.”

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice