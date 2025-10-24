Thief who broke into St Marks Church and Southsea home jailed following guilty plea
Gareth Williams, of Kingston Road in Fratton, was arrested and charged following an investigation into two burglaries earlier this year.
On May 22, it was reported that a window at St Marks Church, in Derby Road, had been smashed and the site had been broken into. Nothing was taken during the incident.
A few days later (October 26), police received a report that items including a wallet had been stolen from a home in Ophir Road and the bank cards had been used for multiple transactions.
During his arrest, heroin was also found on the 47-year-old who was further arrested for the offence.
On September 1, Williams pleaded guilty to:
- Burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal
- Burglary dwelling and theft – no violence
- Possess a controlled drug of Class A – heroin
He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, October 17, where he was sentenced to 45 months imprisonment.
PC Tony Percival of the Eastern Area Crime Team said: “I am pleased with this result and I feel it reflects the seriousness with which we treat burglary offences.
“Burglary is an intrusive crime which can take victims a long time to recover from and can have an untold, long-lasting impact. Nobody should be made to feel unsafe in their own home.
"Hampshire and the Isle of Wight remains a hostile place for criminals and this sentence should send a strong message to anyone thinking of offending that we will put you in front of the courts and you will face justice for your actions.”