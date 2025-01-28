Gangs of thieves targeting Fiat 500s in Locks Heath and Fareham with police on look out
Fareham Police reported on Facebook that a Fiat 500 Abarth 595 was stolen from a driveway in St Johns Road last night (January 27). The force said similar vehicles are being targeted by criminals.
Officers have urged residents to take precautions, by keeping their cars securely locked and using a steering wheel lock. “It was reported that some time overnight, an Abarth 595 was stolen from a driveway in St Johns Road in Locks Heath,” the force said.
“We know that this type of car, and similar vehicles such as Fiat 500s, are targeted by groups of thieves. If you own this type of vehicle, please consider implementing some extra security measures. Something as simple as a steering wheel lock could prove to be a crucial deterrent.
“Officers from the local neighbourhood and district policing teams will be patrolling this area, and we urge anyone with information about suspicious individuals or vehicles in their local area to please report this to police.”
Anyone who wishes to report a crime is advised to call 101, or submit information online via the police website.