Police hunt thieves who stole £150,000 worth of survey equipment from site in Southsea
Police are hunting thieves who stole £150,000 worth of survey equipment from a construction site in Southsea.
Officers are investigating a high-value theft in Clarence Parade after entry was forced to a portakabin around 9pm on Sunday 21 January. The force said they received several reports of the theft before £150,000 worth of items were discovered stolen. “We are keen to talk to anyone who may have information that could help with our investigation,” a police spokesperson said.
“If you were in the area at the time and witnessed something suspicious, or if you have other information that could assist us, please report this online via How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, or by calling 101 quoting reference number 44240030365.”
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.