Thieves have been breaking into vehicles and stealing items from inside during the early hours.

Police said they have received several reports of thefts in the Widley area of Waterlooville. The force said they have noticed a “spike” in cases involving items being taken from vehicles.

Two incidents took place in Bushy Mead, Widley, between 4am and 4.30am. Other thefts occurred in Hillside Avenue, Lily Avenue and The Dale.

Some of the thefts took place in Bushey Mead, Widley, Waterlooville. | Google Street View

PCSO Amy Dean, of the Waterlooville Neighbourhood Policing Team, said on the Hampshire Alerts website: “Informants have had their vehicles broken into overnight by persons unknown. No damage has been caused, however some opportunistic items have been taken from some cars.

“Did you see or hear anything or anyone? Do you have any Private CCTV, Dash Cam Footage, or Door Bell Footage that may assist us? If you see person/s hanging around homes, cars, sheds or garages - please call 101. If you see person/s trying door handles or trying to force entry - call 999 at the time - please give a description of the person/s including clothing as best you can and which direction they have gone.”

Further information on how to protect your vehicles and homes from thieves, as well as reporting individual incidents to the police, can be found on the Hampshire Alerts website.