Three arrested after police find 'chemicals' in Portsmouth property

THREE people have been arrested after police found ‘chemicals’ inside a property in North End this afternoon.

By David George
Friday, 18th June 2021, 6:44 pm

Emergency services are in London Road this afternoon following a police search warrant on a property, across the road from the junction with Mayfield Road.

A cordon was set up and firefighters put up a tent outside the building, leaving many to wonder about the nature of the incident.

Police near the property in London Road, North End. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Firefighter Garth Waterman from Cosham Fire Station described it as a ‘sensitive’ incident.

Police have since confirmed that three people have been arrested.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘At 3.07pm, officers entered a flat in London Road, Portsmouth to execute a search warrant.

‘Upon entry, chemicals were discovered and enquiries are ongoing around this.

‘A 34-year-old man from Southampton, a 33-year-old man from Landport and a 30-year-old woman from Landport were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences.

‘All three remain in custody at this time.’

