Three arrested after police find 'chemicals' in Portsmouth property
THREE people have been arrested after police found ‘chemicals’ inside a property in North End this afternoon.
Emergency services are in London Road this afternoon following a police search warrant on a property, across the road from the junction with Mayfield Road.
A cordon was set up and firefighters put up a tent outside the building, leaving many to wonder about the nature of the incident.
Firefighter Garth Waterman from Cosham Fire Station described it as a ‘sensitive’ incident.
Police have since confirmed that three people have been arrested.
A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘At 3.07pm, officers entered a flat in London Road, Portsmouth to execute a search warrant.
‘Upon entry, chemicals were discovered and enquiries are ongoing around this.
‘A 34-year-old man from Southampton, a 33-year-old man from Landport and a 30-year-old woman from Landport were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences.
‘All three remain in custody at this time.’