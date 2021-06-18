Emergency services are in London Road this afternoon following a police search warrant on a property, across the road from the junction with Mayfield Road.

A cordon was set up and firefighters put up a tent outside the building, leaving many to wonder about the nature of the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police near the property in London Road, North End. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Firefighter Garth Waterman from Cosham Fire Station described it as a ‘sensitive’ incident.

Police have since confirmed that three people have been arrested.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘At 3.07pm, officers entered a flat in London Road, Portsmouth to execute a search warrant.

‘Upon entry, chemicals were discovered and enquiries are ongoing around this.

‘A 34-year-old man from Southampton, a 33-year-old man from Landport and a 30-year-old woman from Landport were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences.

‘All three remain in custody at this time.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron