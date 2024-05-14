Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three people have been arrested after a man was seriously injured in a brutal assault.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are investigating a violent incident in Fawcett Road, Southsea which left a 40-year-old man with injuries to his head, face and arm. Three people were arrested in connection with the incident, two of which were found with offensive weapons.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called just after 7pm on Sunday, May 12 to reports that a 40 year-old man had been assaulted on Fawcett Road in Southsea. Officers and colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to hospital with injuries to his head, face and arm. He has since been discharged. An investigation has been launched and three men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

