Three arrested after Southsea assault which left victim with serious injuries - Hampshire police investigating
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are investigating a violent incident in Fawcett Road, Southsea which left a 40-year-old man with injuries to his head, face and arm. Three people were arrested in connection with the incident, two of which were found with offensive weapons.
A force spokesperson said: “We were called just after 7pm on Sunday, May 12 to reports that a 40 year-old man had been assaulted on Fawcett Road in Southsea. Officers and colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to hospital with injuries to his head, face and arm. He has since been discharged. An investigation has been launched and three men have been arrested in connection with the incident.
“A 34 year-old man from Winchester has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing a sharp pointed article in a public place and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in police custody at this time. A 56 year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released on conditional bail until Tuesday, August 13. A 25 year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been released on conditional bail until Tuesday, August 13.”