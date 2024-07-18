WATCH: Three arrested in Gosport on suspicion of supply of Class A drugs after raids on properties
Police searched homes in Priory Road and Woodstock road as they look to stop the supply of drugs in Gosport. Following the searches three people were arrested, a 48-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
Police also seized a number of items including class a drugs, weapons and cash. Gosport police posted on social media: “Yesterday officers in Gosport conducted warrants at addresses in the borough as part of efforts to stamp out the supply of drugs.
“These included warrants in Priory Road and Woodstock Road, and the search of another associated address in Gosport. As a result of this activity three people – a 48-year-old man, and two 16-year-old boys – were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and possession of criminal property.
“They have been bailed until 17 October while our investigation continues. Police also seized a number of items of interest including several wraps of suspected Class A drugs, weapons such as knuckledusters, phones and cash.”
Watch the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary video embedded in this article for more details.