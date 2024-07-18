Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drug raids at multiple properties in Hampshire led to three arrests with drugs, weapons and cash seized.

Police searched homes in Priory Road and Woodstock road as they look to stop the supply of drugs in Gosport. Following the searches three people were arrested, a 48-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Police also seized a number of items including class a drugs, weapons and cash. Gosport police posted on social media: “Yesterday officers in Gosport conducted warrants at addresses in the borough as part of efforts to stamp out the supply of drugs.

“They have been bailed until 17 October while our investigation continues. Police also seized a number of items of interest including several wraps of suspected Class A drugs, weapons such as knuckledusters, phones and cash.”

