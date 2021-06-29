Three arrests made after men flee from lorry in Hampshire
THREE men have been arrested following reports of several men fleeing from a lorry trailer.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 9:28 pm
Police officers attended a roundabout between the A31 and Southampton Road in Cadnam at around 12pm today (June 29).
One man, aged 42, was arrested on suspicion of arranging or facilitating travel of another person, with a view to exploitation.
Read More
Read MoreThieves break into Portsmouth church and steal £2,400 meant to fund a party for ...
Two others, aged 19 and 20, were also arrested on suspicion of entering the UK without leave.
All three remain in custody.
Hampshire Constabulary said up to 10 men were seen exiting the vehicle and heading into woodland.
A police helicopter also attended the incident.