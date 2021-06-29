Three arrests made after men flee from lorry in Hampshire

Police officers attended a roundabout between the A31 and Southampton Road in Cadnam at around 12pm today (June 29).

One man, aged 42, was arrested on suspicion of arranging or facilitating travel of another person, with a view to exploitation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three men were arrested today

Two others, aged 19 and 20, were also arrested on suspicion of entering the UK without leave.

All three remain in custody.

Hampshire Constabulary said up to 10 men were seen exiting the vehicle and heading into woodland.

A police helicopter also attended the incident.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron