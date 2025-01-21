Three boys arrested over rape of girl, 14, in park amid threats to kill with knife and kidnap allegations

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 13:21 BST
Three boys have been arrested over the rape of a 14-year-old girl in a park amid allegations of threats to kill and kidnap.

Police tapePolice tape
Police tape | Getty

Two 14-year-old boys from Fordingbridge have now been charged over the attack at Fordingbridge Recreation Ground on Friday January 17. Police were called at 10.41pm, however the incident is suspected to have occurred earlier in the evening.

One boy has been charged with rape, threats to kill, possession of a knife blade and kidnap / falsely imprison a person with intent to commit a sexual offence. The second boy has been charged with rape, threats to kill and kidnap.

The pair, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Southampton Youth Court today.

A third boy, a 13-year-old from Romsey, who was also arrested in connection with the incident, has since been released on conditional police bail, pending further enquiries.

