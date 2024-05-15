Fareham: Three boys released on bail following group fight on St Anne's Grove
Three teenagers who were arrested after a group fight in Fareham have been bailed.
The boys, one 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds, were arrested on Monday, May 13 after police attended reports of a fight between a group of people on St Anne’s Grove. They were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and have now been bailed on conditions until August 13.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “They have been bailed with conditions until 13 August while enquiries continue. Local officers have also continued to carry out patrols in the area this week following the incident.”