Three teenagers who were arrested after a group fight in Fareham have been bailed.

The boys, one 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds, were arrested on Monday, May 13 after police attended reports of a fight between a group of people on St Anne’s Grove. They were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and have now been bailed on conditions until August 13.

