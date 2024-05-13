Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested three boys in Hampshire after reports of a group of people fighting.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Monday, May 13 when police received reports of a group of people fighting on St Anne’s Grove in Fareham. A 14-year-old boy, and two 15-year-old boys have subsequently been arrested.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.35pm with reports of a fight involving a group of people in St Anne’s Grove in Fareham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances, and a 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He remains in custody at this time.