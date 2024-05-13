Three boys arrested in Fareham after fight involving a group of people
The incident occurred on the afternoon of Monday, May 13 when police received reports of a group of people fighting on St Anne’s Grove in Fareham. A 14-year-old boy, and two 15-year-old boys have subsequently been arrested.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.35pm with reports of a fight involving a group of people in St Anne’s Grove in Fareham.
“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances, and a 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He remains in custody at this time.
“Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. They remains in custody at this time.”