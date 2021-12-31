The victim was also assaulted during the robbery, after a group of unknown people surrounded his parked vehicle yesterday evening.

A grey Audi A3 was stolen in Lakeside Country Park, Eastleigh.

Police officers later found the vehicle in Hardy Road, Eastleigh, after responding to the robbery at 8.43pm.

A 20-year-old was surrounded by a group of unknown people, before being assaulted and having his car stolen. Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. Picture: Google Street View.

A 15-year-old boy from Eastleigh, a 15-year-old boy from Bishopstoke, and a 16-year-old girl from Eastleigh, have all been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The three teenagers remain in custody at this time.

Hampshire police are appealing for witnesses following the robbery.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area, has dash cam footage of the incident, or saw the grey Audi A3.

People with information are asked to contact to phone 101 – quoting the reference number 44210520533 – or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

