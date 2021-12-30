Alfie Mario Aiello-Da Cruz died after a Nissan Qashqai collided with a crash barrier on a slip road off the southbound M3 at Winchester at about 8.50pm on Boxing Day.

His family – mum Anna and dad Marcos, and his sister Chloe – have today released a tribute via Hampshire police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie Mario Aiello-Da Cruz, who died in a crash on the M3 on Boxing Day Picture released by Hampshire police

It says: ‘Our beloved Alfie. We were so lucky to have you in our lives, giving us brightness, joy, love and happiness.

‘Now that you have been taken away from us so suddenly and at such a young age, just 11 years-old, we are going to miss you forever.

‘We will carry in our hearts your love for all of our lives, until our last breath, and we hope that one day we will meet in God’s heaven to give you the last hug that we wished to have given to you before you left.

‘We love you and always will. Anna, Marcos and Chloe.’

Police are investigating the accident and have said it was a ‘single-vehicle collision’. They want to hear from anyone who saw the red Qashqai, which had travelled from Basingstoke.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Mark Furse, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: ‘This is a tragic incident, in which an 11-year-old boy has sadly and so suddenly lost his life.

‘We are working hard to understand the exact circumstances, and I want to appeal to anyone with information - particularly anyone with dash cam footage of the vehicle - to make contact with us, and allow us to piece together this young boy’s final moments.