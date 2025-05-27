A ‘complex investigation’ has led to three people being jailed after trying to fraudulently claim £350,000 of items back on insurance following a Southsea burglary.

Police received reports that at approximately 4pm on Sunday, March 20, 2022 entry was gained to an address on Victoria Grove while the occupants were out.

An investigation was launched into the burglary which has subsequently led to the prosecution of Dean Ryan, 42, Gary Cleeve, 45, and Emma O’Shea, 46.

Three people have been jailed and a fourth given a suspended sentence after attempting to claim £350,000 of items back on insurance after a burglary in Southsea in 2022. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday, May 22, heard that £350,000 worth of jewellery and handbags had been stolen during the robbery but it transpired that the burglary was arranged by Emma O’Shea’s boyfriend Dean Ryan and his associate Gary Cleeve.

Ryan was with O'Shea at her stables while the burglary was undertaken by Cleeve but when the couple returned to the Victoria Grove home, O’Shea realised that a window was insecure and knew she wouldn’t get paid by the insurance so asked Ryan to climb up on to the roof and smash the window.

Her insurance policy had a stipulation that entry had to be forced and a window left open would have made it void.

The investigation subsequently led to Ryan and Cleeve being arrested and charged, Emma O’Shea told officers that she refused to accept Ryan’s involvement.

Ryan also passed on messages via Emma O'Shea's mother Sarah O'Shea who encouraged her to stay out of the country and delete messages on her phone. Emma O’Shea was arrested on her return to the UK.

Investigating Officer PC Kevin Parker from the Eastern Area Crime Team said: “This complex investigation led to O’Shea, Ryan and Cleeve’s stories unravelling as they tried to evade justice in an attempt to fraudulently claim insurance money.

“We take burglary reports seriously and their actions have taken time and resources that would otherwise have been available to genuine burglary victims. I’m pleased that this sentence sends a clear message that we deal robustly with such offences.”

At Portsmouth Crown Court last week Dean Ryan, of Pitcroft Road was jailed for four years after previously admitting conspiracy to burgle, conspiracy to commit fraud, and perverting the course of justice.

Gary Cleeve, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years after being found guilty of conspiracy to burgle and Emma O’Shea, of St Peters Road on Hayling Island was jailed for two years and six months after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud, perverting the course of justice, and attempted witness intimidation.

Emma’s mother Sarah O’Shea, 70, of Dolman Road in Gosport was also handed a six month suspended sentence and 150 hours of unpaid work after being found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

PC Kevin Parker added: “Burglary can have a profound impact on victims. I would urge anyone who has been a victim or who sees anything suspicious that could be linked to a burglary to report it to us”.