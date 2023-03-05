Police were called at around 3.15am this morning to an incident outside Café Parfait in Above Bar Street, Southampton, during which several males sustained minor injuries. Officers attended and arrested three men, the force confirmed.

One 26-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of affray. Another 26-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police appeal

A 30-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of a Class A drug. All three remain in custody.

‘A number of people were present at the time who would have witnessed the incident. It is also believed that some people were recording the incident on their mobile phones,’ a police statement said.

