Three men arrested after affray incident recorded by witnesses outside busy bar as several people injured
Three men were arrested after an affray incident recorded by witnesses outside a busy bar that led to several people being injured.
Police were called at around 3.15am this morning to an incident outside Café Parfait in Above Bar Street, Southampton, during which several males sustained minor injuries. Officers attended and arrested three men, the force confirmed.
One 26-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of affray. Another 26-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.
A 30-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of a Class A drug. All three remain in custody.
‘A number of people were present at the time who would have witnessed the incident. It is also believed that some people were recording the incident on their mobile phones,’ a police statement said.
Call 101 or report online quoting reference 44230089345.