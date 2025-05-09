Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A total of 15 people have been sentenced for their involvement in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between Liverpool, Gosport and Plymouth.

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Northern Area Serious & Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) have led an investigation into the County Lines drugs supply network.

Over the course of the investigation, 4kg of drugs and more than £30,000 in cash were physically seized by police, along with a number of weapons.

Between January 1, 2022 and March 28, 2023, the gang sold at least 25kg of crack cocaine and heroin in Gosport, and approximately 9.6kg of crack and heroin in Plymouth.

Police were able to work their way up the chain of command to identify couriers– brothers Anthony and Brian Siner.

On Friday, May 2 this year, 39-year-old Christopher Crewe was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court, having previously pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Crewe, of no fixed abode, was handed a 12 month Community Order, comprising of a 6 month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, and 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.

Danny Venning, aged 38, of Beatrice Avenue, Lipson, Plymouth, has pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Sean Harland, aged 43, of Miller Drive, Fareham, has pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He will also be sentenced at a later date.

A total of 17 conspirators were brought into the criminal justice system, pleading guilty to their involvement in the conspiracy, and so far 14 have been sentenced to more than 85 years in prison.

Anthony Siner oversaw the Siner OCG, running heroin and crack cocaine through Gosport, while Brian controlled the line operating in Plymouth, Devon, from his prison cell where he was coming to the end of a 14 year sentence for previous drugs supply offences in Liverpool.

The County Line – which marketed itself as a brand known as the ‘Scouse Dave’ line – had been embedded in Gosport for a number of years, with local police officers conducting regular disruption and intervention work to target distributors and remove drugs from the supply chain.