Portsmouth man arrested as cannabis vapes found as part of countywide vehicle stops to target rural crime

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 14:47 BST
A Portsmouth man has been arrested after a police vehicle stop found hundreds of vapes containing THC and cannabis.

The 34-year-old was stopped on the M3 near Eastleigh on Tuesday, May 6 with police teams across the county taking part in a rural crime operation. The aim of the operation was to conduct checks on HGVs and LGVs with police trying to crack down on criminals stealing farm equipment.

Police seized hundreds of vapes containing THC and cannabis as well as three phones and cash.Police seized hundreds of vapes containing THC and cannabis as well as three phones and cash.
Police seized hundreds of vapes containing THC and cannabis as well as three phones and cash. | Hampshire police

While no stolen farming equipment was identified on the day, officers stopped a vehicle travelling into Hampshire which led to the Portsmouth man’s arrest.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Three phones, approximately £1,000 in cash and hundreds of vapes containing THC and cannabis were seized. A 34-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

“He was released from custody but remains under investigation while enquires continue.”

