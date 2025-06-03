Three further arrests made as part of attempted murder investigation after a car hit a pedestrian.

Overnight and into this morning (Tuesday 3 June) detectives arrested two 15-year-old boys from Fareham and Hedge End on suspicion of attempted murder, causing injury through dangerous driving, vehicle interference, theft from a shop, and failing to stop following a collision.

It follows an incident which happened just after 3am in Montefiore Drive, Sarisbury Green on May 29 following a collision involving a pedestrian and dark coloured car, which police now believe was an Audi, that did not stop at the scene.

A 24-year-old man from Fareham was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing injury through dangerous driving, and failing to stop following a collision. All three remain in custody, with the latest arrests following the arrests of two teenagers yesterday (June 2).

A police statement said: “A 38-year-old man was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he remains, for treatment to serious, potentially life changing, injuries. His condition continues to be described as stable.

“On Monday 2 June detectives arrested two 18-year-old men from Fareham and Hamble as part of our enquiries. They have subsequently been released without charge and will face no further action.

“Officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries and we are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have doorbell or dashcam footage that can assist us. Additionally if you think you have been a victim of vehicle crime in the area please contact us.

“Anyone who believes that they may have seen the car or two people acting suspiciously in the area should call 101 quoting 44250233585 or submit information via our website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org.”