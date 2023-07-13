News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Three people to appear in court charged with prostitution and human trafficking in Portsmouth

Three people will appear in court charged in connection with an investigation into prostitution and human trafficking in Portsmouth.
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:35 BST

Following an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), Yang Liu, 40, of Burges Road, Newham; Xiaoxia Yang, 59, of Lindsay Street, Belfast; and Moon Swee How, 57, of Rutland Road, Swindon, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

READ NOW: Threats to kill probe

They were charged via postal requisition with conspiracy to control prostitution for gain, conspiracy to engage in human trafficking, and conspiracy to convert criminal property.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges are in connection with an investigation carried out between May 2018 and April 2019 in Portsmouth.

All three are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on 14 July.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.