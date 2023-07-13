Three people to appear in court charged with prostitution and human trafficking in Portsmouth
Following an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), Yang Liu, 40, of Burges Road, Newham; Xiaoxia Yang, 59, of Lindsay Street, Belfast; and Moon Swee How, 57, of Rutland Road, Swindon, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
They were charged via postal requisition with conspiracy to control prostitution for gain, conspiracy to engage in human trafficking, and conspiracy to convert criminal property.
The charges are in connection with an investigation carried out between May 2018 and April 2019 in Portsmouth.
