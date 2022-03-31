Three Portsmouth teenagers arrested after robbery at Liphook Railway Station where bank card and phone was stolen from boy, 15
THREE teenagers from Portsmouth have been arrested following a robbery at a train station.
A 15-year-old boy was approached yesterday evening by the group,who demanded he hand over his phone and bank card.
At Liphook Railway Station, the robbers threatened and assaulted him on the platform.
The victim was not injured.
Officers received reports of the incident shortly before 9.20pm, and attended Fratton Railway Station, as they believed the thugs were travelling there.
All three of them were arrested.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, both from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of robbery.
‘A 13-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of robbery, obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of duty and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.
‘All three remain in police custody at the current time.
‘Our colleagues at the British Transport Police are investigating this incident.’