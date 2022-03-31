A 15-year-old boy was approached yesterday evening by the group,who demanded he hand over his phone and bank card.

At Liphook Railway Station, the robbers threatened and assaulted him on the platform.

The victim was not injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Portsmouth teenagers assaulted a boy, 15, at Liphook Railway Station. Picture: Google Street View.

Officers received reports of the incident shortly before 9.20pm, and attended Fratton Railway Station, as they believed the thugs were travelling there.

All three of them were arrested.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, both from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

‘A 13-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of robbery, obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of duty and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

‘All three remain in police custody at the current time.

‘Our colleagues at the British Transport Police are investigating this incident.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron