Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three teenagers who went missing and were thought to have travelled to London found.

Roxanna, 13, went missing from her home address in Bursledon on the morning of Saturday, September 21. Shelley, 14, and Jack, 15 - both from Eastleigh - disappeared on September 22 and 14 respectively.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have confirmed that the three teenagers have now been found.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said: “Shelley, Roxanna and Jack have been located safe. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”