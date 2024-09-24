Three Missing Bursledon and Eastleigh teenagers who were thought to have gone to London found
Three teenagers who went missing and were thought to have travelled to London found.
Roxanna, 13, went missing from her home address in Bursledon on the morning of Saturday, September 21. Shelley, 14, and Jack, 15 - both from Eastleigh - disappeared on September 22 and 14 respectively.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have confirmed that the three teenagers have now been found.
They said: “Shelley, Roxanna and Jack have been located safe. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”