Three young boys stuck in mud by Havant coast as large-scale rescue operation attends incident

A large-scale rescue operation swept into action to save three young boys stuck in mud close to the coast in Havant yesterday evening.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 15:47 BST

But the three young boys were able to free themselves from the mud close to Broadmarsh Coastal Park off Harts Farm Way - thanks to assistance from a kayaker. The Coastguard was joined by fire crews from the area, police and paramedics including an incident response unit. The alarm was sounded at 7.20pm before the incident was declared over by 9pm.

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Crews from Havant, Fareham and Cosham were called to Harts Farm Way in Havant yesterday evening shortly after 7.30pm following reports of three young boys trapped in mud.

Three young boys were able to free themselves from the mud close to Broadmarsh Coastal Park off Harts Farm Way in Havant on May 22. Pic Stuart Vaizey
Three young boys were able to free themselves from the mud close to Broadmarsh Coastal Park off Harts Farm Way in Havant on May 22. Pic Stuart Vaizey
‘The boys were able to free themselves from the mud, and were assisted by a kayaker before they passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics. Firefighters left the scene at around 9pm.’

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 7.20pm on Monday to a report that three boys had become stuck in mud near to Broadmarsh Coastal Park. We attended to assist the Coastguard, who were the lead agency for this incident. I can confirm though that nobody was injured.’

Three young boys were able to free themselves from the mud close to Broadmarsh Coastal Park off Harts Farm Way in Havant on May 22. Pic Stuart VaizeyThree young boys were able to free themselves from the mud close to Broadmarsh Coastal Park off Harts Farm Way in Havant on May 22. Pic Stuart Vaizey
Three young boys were able to free themselves from the mud close to Broadmarsh Coastal Park off Harts Farm Way in Havant on May 22. Pic Stuart Vaizey

