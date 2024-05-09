Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A woman who admitted to taking more than £2,700 donated by the Gosport community to commemorate a beloved cat has been ordered to pay it back by the police.

It follows a police investigation after the artists who created a memorial to 'Tilly the Cat' were not paid after a fundraising initiative. Now, the force has shared an update, stating that the person responsible for the misappropriation has been cautioned.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “This incident has been investigated and police have spoken with all parties involved. A 44-year-old woman was interviewed under caution, where she admitted to spending money from the fundraiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Following a review of the circumstances and in consultation with the victim, the 44-year-old woman has been given a conditional caution – with the condition that the full funds of £2,735.50 must be paid back to the victim. We are grateful to the public who contacted us about this incident which has enabled us to resolve the matter for the victim and wider community.

Gosport police officers shared a tribute to Tilly the Bengal cat on Facebook.

Tilly the Bengal cat was something of a local celebrity in Gosport before she was tragically hit by a car in October 2023 at the age of two. Her Facebook page Tilly’s Gosport Adventures documented antics such as the feline going into local shops and even visiting the local police station, where she was embraced as an honorary “Police Cat”.

Tilly the Bengal cat has sadly died, leaving the community devastated.

Owner Caroline Oakes commissioned US-based artists Remy and Paul Hoggard to create a bronze effigy of Tilly. The pair are accomplished “sand artists” and also created a sand sculpture of the cat. The effigy has now been sent to Caroline, but she claims that the artists have not received the payment which was so generously raised through donations. Addressing followers on social media, she said the news was "very upsetting".