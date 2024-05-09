Tilly the cat: Police give update as woman cautioned over Gosport feline fundraiser ordered to repay £2,735
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
It follows a police investigation after the artists who created a memorial to 'Tilly the Cat' were not paid after a fundraising initiative. Now, the force has shared an update, stating that the person responsible for the misappropriation has been cautioned.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “This incident has been investigated and police have spoken with all parties involved. A 44-year-old woman was interviewed under caution, where she admitted to spending money from the fundraiser.
“Following a review of the circumstances and in consultation with the victim, the 44-year-old woman has been given a conditional caution – with the condition that the full funds of £2,735.50 must be paid back to the victim. We are grateful to the public who contacted us about this incident which has enabled us to resolve the matter for the victim and wider community.
Tilly the Bengal cat was something of a local celebrity in Gosport before she was tragically hit by a car in October 2023 at the age of two. Her Facebook page Tilly’s Gosport Adventures documented antics such as the feline going into local shops and even visiting the local police station, where she was embraced as an honorary “Police Cat”.
Owner Caroline Oakes commissioned US-based artists Remy and Paul Hoggard to create a bronze effigy of Tilly. The pair are accomplished “sand artists” and also created a sand sculpture of the cat. The effigy has now been sent to Caroline, but she claims that the artists have not received the payment which was so generously raised through donations. Addressing followers on social media, she said the news was "very upsetting".
She has also shared the police update with followers of the Facebook page.