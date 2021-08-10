Tipner man, 30, jailed for breaching court order 6 times by phoning Portsmouth woman

Daniel Boyer, 46, of Skipper Way, Lee-on-the-Solent, admitted burgling a garage between December 31 and January 6 in Lee-on-the-Solent.

He was fined £80 with £20 compensation, a £34 surcharge and £25 costs.

Mia Grey, 23, of St Vincent Road, Gosport, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, in Havant on December 8, 2019. She was handed a six-month conditional discharge with £21 surcharge.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The drug must be destroyed.

Joe Pitman, 33, of Jodrell Close, Horndean, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath and driving without insurance in Five Heads Road, Horndean, on April 10.

He admitted driving without a licence having failed to re-apply following a ban.

He was banned from driving for four years and fined £500.

Magistrates imposed an eight-week jail term suspended for a year.

He must pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gareth Rodgers, 42, of Harestock Road, Bedhampton, admitted being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit in Highclere Avenue, Leigh Park, on February 6.

A breath test revealed he had 76 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 50 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

He received 10 points on his licence.

Chauncey Hocking, 30, of Osier Close, Tipner, was jailed for 24 weeks after admitting breaching a non-molestation order in Portsmouth on June 18.

He admitted driving while banned in West Yorkshire on July 9 and driving without insurance.

He was banned from driving for 84 days.

Todd Laver, 21, of Rydal Road, Gosport, admitted failing to stop after a crash caused injury on November 12 last year.

He was fined £300 with a £34 surcharge and £310 costs.

Magistrates imposed seven points on his driving licence.

Susan Illingworth-Smith, 41, of Hardy Close, Locks Heath, was convicted in her absence of failing to provide a specimen of blood in Liverpool on August 11 last year.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with four-week tagged monitoring curfew between 6pm-6am.

She must pay a £95 surcharge and 10 points were imposed on her licence.

