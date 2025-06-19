Police are asking for help from the public after a farm was broken into last night with thieves attempting to steal a horsebox.

The incident occurred at 11pm on Wednesday, June 18, when two people broke into Abbey Farm on Fishers Hill, Titchfield, and attempted to steal a horsebox. They were driving a blue Ford Transit van which was later located near Henry Cort School and seized by the police.

Fareham police posted an appeal on social media. The post said: “We are appealing for witnesses of an incident that occurred at 11pm on June 18 in Titchfield. Two people were involved in an attempted theft at Abbey Farm on Fishers Hill, where they have gained entry to the premises and attempted to steal a horsebox.

“The pair have used a blue Ford transit van which has been located near Henry Cort School. The vehicle has been seized by police.

“If you saw anything suspicious in either of these areas, please report it via 101 quoting the reference: 44250268772.”