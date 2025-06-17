Woman touched inappropriately in Botley as police release image of man they want to speak to
A woman in her 40s reported being inappropriately touched over her clothing between 6.45pm and 6.55pm on Sunday, June 8. by a man she did not know. The incident happened at the junction of Holmesland Lane and Winchester Street with police releasing the image of a man they would like to speak to.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us.”
A description from the police describes the man as:
- White
- Aged 18 or 19 years
- Medium build
- Blonde hair
The spokesperson added: “We’d also like to hear from you if you were in the area at the time. Do you have any footage which may assist in our investigation, including dash cam, mobile phone or doorbell camera? If you can help us, please call 101 and quote incident number 44250250982.
You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.