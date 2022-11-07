Four men were stabbed or slashed inside Tokyo Joe’s, in Guildhall Walk, on Saturday night. Hampshire Constabulary said they suffered ‘serious’ but not life-threatening injuries. All of them were hospitalised.

Charlie Ellins, 20, of Braintree Road, has been charged with three counts of Section 18 wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a controlled drug of Class A. He was arrested on Saturday.

Police incident outside Tokyo Joe's in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, on Saturday night. Four men were stabbed or slashed and were hospitalised.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of common assault and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress. She has been released under investigation

Representatives from the nightclub have issued a response after the incident saying they were appalled by what happened and are assisting Hampshire police with their investigation.

A statement from venue management said: ‘We’re currently assisting Hampshire constabulary with their investigations after an incident on Saturday night.

‘Door staff have been praised by police for their swift action - our door staff detained a male near to Wetherspoons pub in Guildhall Walk where he was found to be in possession of a bladed article.

‘We will be working closely with the police to establish the full circumstances around the incident. We have safety measures in place over and above the requirements of our licence and are shocked [by what happened].

‘We hope the evidence provided to the police will result in a successful conviction and lengthy sentence.'

