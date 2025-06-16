A huge quantity of stolen tools and farming equipment have been recovered by police.

The “treasure trove” of items were found in Denmead earlier today. Police have valued the illicitly obtained goods at roughly £10,000.

Hampshire rural police reported on X: “The Rural Crime Taskforce along with Neighbourhood Policing, Winchester Greater, Environmental Agency and Datatag, seized a vast selection of tools and equipment whilst in the Denmead area.”

Tools and farming equipment valued at roughly £10,000 has been seized in Denmead. | Waterlooville Police

Police described the seizure of rural equipment as a treasure trove. | Waterlooville Police

Waterlooville Police added: “The Environmental Agency had ongoing concerns about the area and required further assistance, only for police officers to uncover a treasure trove of tools, equipment and more.

“Suspected that items may have been stolen, up to approximately £10,000 worth of tools and equipment were seized and escorted away from the area. One item has already been confirmed as having been stolen back in 2014.

“Enquires are ongoing, however if you would like to get in touch in reference to the items, please contact 101 quoting 44250263719 and the serial numbers of your items.”