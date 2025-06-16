Man attacked with a rolling pin in Worthing as Portsmouth male arrested by police after hiding behind stairs
Officers detained the 47-year-old suspect who was hiding behind some stairs to try and evade capture. The incident took place in Worthing earlier this month.
Sussex Police said: “Police were called to Montague Street at around 11.30pm on Sunday, June 1, to reports a man had been attacked with a rolling pin. The 47-year-old victim was assessed by the ambulance service while police officers launched a search for a suspect seen leaving the area on foot.”
The force added that officers - supported by a police dog called Raven - tracked down the suspect “who was found hiding behind stairs leading down to a basement property”.
The Portsmouth man was detained on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a Class B drug and burglary in relation to a separate incident.