A man from Portsmouth has been arrested after another male was attacked with a rolling pin.

Officers detained the 47-year-old suspect who was hiding behind some stairs to try and evade capture. The incident took place in Worthing earlier this month.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called to Montague Street at around 11.30pm on Sunday, June 1, to reports a man had been attacked with a rolling pin. The 47-year-old victim was assessed by the ambulance service while police officers launched a search for a suspect seen leaving the area on foot.”

The force added that officers - supported by a police dog called Raven - tracked down the suspect “who was found hiding behind stairs leading down to a basement property”.

The Portsmouth man was detained on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a Class B drug and burglary in relation to a separate incident.

