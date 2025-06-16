A man from Portsmouth has been arrested after another male was attacked with a rolling pin.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers detained the 47-year-old suspect who was hiding behind some stairs to try and evade capture. The incident took place in Worthing earlier this month.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called to Montague Street at around 11.30pm on Sunday, June 1, to reports a man had been attacked with a rolling pin. The 47-year-old victim was assessed by the ambulance service while police officers launched a search for a suspect seen leaving the area on foot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force added that officers - supported by a police dog called Raven - tracked down the suspect “who was found hiding behind stairs leading down to a basement property”.

The Portsmouth man was detained on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a Class B drug and burglary in relation to a separate incident.